'Will Count This One Higher': Virat Kohli On His Unbeaten 82-Run Knock Against Pakistan

Virat Kohli has termed the knock against Pakistan as the best innings of his career.

By Ankit Bisht
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 06:58 PM IST
India batter Virat Kohli (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

Virat Kohli was himself in shock of what he did with the bat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opening clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The star batter was seen as lost for words after the euphoric knock of 82-run which handed India a four-wicket win and an edge over their arch-rivals after facing the 10-wicket defeat in the previous World Cup encounter.

The inning was no short of a rescue plan after India were reduced to 31/4 in 6.1 overs, losing KL Rahul (4), Rohit Sharma (4), Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Axar Patel (2).

The partnership between Kohli and Hardik Pandya gave India much-needed breathing space in the match. The duo scripted a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket which set the tone for India's win.

"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on)," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today, I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," he added.

Earlier, put in to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 159/8 in their 20 overs despite losing their both openers early in the game.

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed played knocks of 52* and 51 respectively to get past Pakistan's score to the 150-run mark.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya scalped three wickets each.

