'Will Continue To Be Responsible For Arranging Medical Care': PCB Clarifies After Shahid Afridi's Remarks

Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday issued a statement stating that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to make a come back in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Further, it added that "it goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment."

"PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022," PCB said.

PCB's statement comes in reply of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's remarks who claimed that Shaheen is paying for his own rehabilitation in England and is staying in the UK on his own money.

"He has flown out to the UK on his own ticket, he is staying there on his own money, I arranged a doctor for him there, he contacted him there, the PCB is not doing anything in all this. As far as I know he is doing everything about staying there and coordination with doctors," Afridi told Pakistan's Samaa TV.

In the statement, PCB also provided an update on batter Fakhar Zaman who will depart for London to undergo rehabilitation. During the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai, Fakhar had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding.

"During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal, who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi," read a PCB statement.

On Thursday, Pakistan named its T20 World Cup squad and Fakhar was put in the reserves list while Shaan Masood was named in the World Cup-bound squad.

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood & Usman Qadir.