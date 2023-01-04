'Will Be Well Soon, He Is A Fighter': Shah Rukh Khan On Rishabh Pant

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday wished a fast recovery to India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who is hospitalised following a horrific car crash on December 30.

The actor called Pant a 'fighter' after a fan asked Shah Rukh to "please send good wishes to Rishabh pant for his speedy recovery.."

"Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy," SRK replied to a fan's question during the Q&A session on Twitter.

Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy. https://t.co/Z0aiecasPo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Pant suffered multiple injuries and will be airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after getting primary treatment at Roorkee hospital.

He will undergo surgery in Mumbai for the ligament tear he sustained in the accident.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance," BCCI said on Wednesday.

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.



"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," it added.

Earlier, Pant was shifted to a private ward from ICU (Intensive Care Unit) on Sunday.

"Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," DDCA director Shyam Sharma told ANI on Monday.