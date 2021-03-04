After hitting the final ball of the over into the stands, Pollard bowed down to acknowledge the roaring reception he was receiving from his team-mates.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: West Indies skipper for limited-overs format and one of the best hitter in the world, Kieron Pollard, on Thursday proved why every team in domestic cricket leagues is after him. Pollard smashed six 6s in an over against Sri Lanka at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and became the second player to achieve the feat in T20 Internationals.

Pollard hit Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya for six 6s in the sixth over of the innings as the hosts' Windies were chasing a target of 132 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The right-handed batsman hit the first ball over the long-on fence, the second ball was dispatched straight down the ground while the third was hit to the long-off fence.

Continuing the carnage, Pollard dispatched the fourth ball to the mid-wicket boundary, the fifth ball was once again hit down the ground and the final ball of the over was hit to mid-wicket. After hitting the final ball of the over into the stands, Pollard bowed down to acknowledge the roaring reception he was receiving from his team-mates. Pollard departed after playing a knock of 38 off just 11 balls.

With these six 6s, Pollard has joined the likes of Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh in the elusive list. Pollard is now the second batsman after Yuvraj to achieve this feat in the shortest format. Yuvraj had hit 6 sixes in an over during the 2007 World Cup against England. While Gibbs achieved the feat against the Netherlands during the 50-over World Cup in 2007.

Chasing 132, the hosts got off to a blazing start as the openers Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons put on 52 runs in the very first three overs. However, Sri Lanka staged an emphatic comeback as spinner Akila Dananjaya took a hat-trick in the fourth over to send back Lewis (28), Chris Gayle (0), and Nicholas Pooran (0).

