New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Suresh Raina is known as 'Mr IPL' due to his exploits at the cash-rich league. Over the years, Raina has played several crucial innings in the tournament, helping his side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win key games on multiple occasions.

However, the 35-year-old found no buyers at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru which left his fans disappointed. Raina was released by the CSK ahead of the auctions but many had expected that the franchise will pick him again. However, that didn't happen.

Now, CSK Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kasi Viswanath has explained why the franchise didn't bid for Raina. Speaking on CSK's YouTube channel, Viswanath hailed Raina and recounted how he helped the side win multiple games over the years.

However, Viswanath said the CSK had decided to let the 35-year-old go due to the "team composition", noting that he might not find a place in the playing XI.

"Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, not to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have," he said.

"So that's one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team," he added.

Meanwhile, Raina also seems to be disappointed after finding no buyers at the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, the former India batter said he knows his legacy, noting that he will continue to move forward.

"After 13-14 years, when your brand is developed, you don’t need to be told anything. You know what your legacy is, what your process is, and how the franchise needs to move forward," he told The Indian Express.

Raina is fourth-highest run-getter in the history of IPL and has scored 5,528 runs from 205 games. For CSK, the southpaw has scored 4,687 runs.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma