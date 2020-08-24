Why did India lose 2019 World Cup? Here's what Sunil Gavaskar thinks

What we need to look at is to have somebody at 4, 5 and 6 who are very good batsmen, who would otherwise bat at the top but because 1, 2 and 3 are occupied they are batting in the middle-order, said Sunil Gavaskar.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The world of introspection on the landscape of Indian sports continues to stay abuzz by the reasons why India lost the 2019 ICC World Cup despite being one of the favourites and truly dominating in the months and years prior to the competition.

Virat Kohli’s team finished at the top of the points table during the group stage, but the Kiwis managed to snatch victory from India’s jaws during the semi-final, which went on to become the moment with a billion heartbreaks across the country which figuratively worships the 22-yard game.

The 1983 world champion team’s member, the legendary right-handed batsman Sunil Gavaskar has stamped his approval on a shortcoming of Indian cricket team which everyone had been talking about lately. The Little Master said that had India sorted out the number 4 spot in its batting line-up, it might have been a different story altogether.

“What we need to look at is to have somebody at 4, 5 and 6 who are very good batsmen, who would otherwise bat at the top but because 1, 2 and 3 are occupied they are batting in the middle-order. We made a mistake by not having a proper No. 4 at the 2019 World Cup. If we had had a proper No. 4 for the World Cup then it might have been a completely different story,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today in an interview.

Gavaskar said that India’s top 3 batting lineup is ‘such a fabulous batting line up’ that the players at number 4 and 5 during initial stages of the World Cup did not get the opportunity to play long innings. He added that when the odd scenario of top 3 getting out early in the match takes place, number 4, 5 and 6 are unable to cope up with the loss of earlier prolific batsman.

Asked who could have been the perfect choice at number 4 for India during 2019 World Cup, Gavaskar went on to vindicate Ambati Rayudu’s name for that, after similar assertions made by Suresh Raina and others in the past.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma