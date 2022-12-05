Who Is Our Death Bowler, Deepak Chahar Or Kuldeep Sen?: Kaif Raises Questions After Loss Against Bangladesh

Indian players celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh during the 1st ODI match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Dhaka on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif reacted to Men in Blue's loss against Bangladesh in the first ODI on Sunday and raised questions about Rohit Sharma's death bowling options.

In a low-scoring thriller, Bangladesh won the first ODI of the three-match series by one wicket at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

The hosts won the toss and asked India to bat first. The visitors' batting order completely collapsed barring KL Rahul, who played a knock of 73 runs, as all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan picked a five-wicket haul while Ebadot Hossain grabbed four scalps to bundle India for 186 in 41.2 overs.

Defending the target of 187, the bowlers did a great job till the 40th over as they clinched nine wickets at 139 in 39.3 overs. The 10th-wicket unbeaten partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman shifted the momentum toward Bangla Tigers and got the side over the line. India's sloppy fielding also contributed to Bangladesh's win.

"It was India's game, they had taken nine wickets. The bowling was excellent, they got India back into the game after the batters had a bad day. The bowling covered up for that until the 40th over, but the last 10 overs, who is our death bowler? Is it Deepak Chahar or Kuldeep Sen?" Kaif said during a discussion on Sony Sports, the official broadcaster of the series.

"We dropped catches. KL Rahul doesn't keep that often. He is a good fielder, he ran out Litton Das with a direct hit from the deep in the T20 World Cup. Sundar didn't dive to try and take the catch," he added.

Further, Kaif felt India were under pressure which affected their fielding in the match and was left disappointed with Men in Blue crumbling in close encounters.



"The fielders were seen under pressure. We made mistakes under pressure. We bowled wide balls and no-balls. You have to overcome pressure if you have to win the World Cup. That is how a team emerges, whether you talk about New Zealand or England, who are at the top in white-ball cricket," the former India batter said.

"I am disappointed that we are crumbling under pressure. You can talk about captaincy or bowling changes. The game went well until the 40th over, but then came Mehidy Hasan Miraz and showed the Bangladesh batters how to play. But I feel the young bowlers couldn't finish the game in the last 10 overs," he added.

The second ODI of the series will be played on Wednesday, December 7.