New Delhi | Jagran Cricket Desk: India's star bowler Shardul Thakur who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is one of the most talented players in the team. In November, the cricket player started a new chapter of his new life as he got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai.

The duo got engaged in an intimate ceremony that took place at a facility of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Meanwhile, the couple will reportedly tie the knot next year after the T20 World Cup in Australia, which is going to take place from October 16 to November 13.

Here is what all we know about the couple:

Mittali Parulkar is the founder of a startup named 'All The Bakes' in Thane. The duo has been dating for many years.

Pictutre credits: Shardul Thakur / Instagram

Shardul and Mittali wore stunning ethnic ensembles. The cricketer shared a bunch of pictures from their engagement and captioned them as, "The beginning of forever".

Pictutre credits: The Wedding Story/ Instagram

The engagement ceremony was attended by around 75 people including the couple's close friends and family members.

Pictutre credits: Malti Chahar / Instagram

The younger sister of cricketers Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar, Malti Chahar shared multiple photos with the newly-engaged couple.

Pictutre credits: Malti Chahar / Instagram

T20 skipper Rohit Sharma also attended the ceremony. Taking to Twitter he shared pictures with the groom and wrote, "Congratulations @imShard bro, best wishes for the new beginnings…".

Pictutre credits: Rohit Sharma/ Twitter

Shardul turned out to be a hero with the ball on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday (January 4). The cricketer took seven wickets for 61 runs which is the best bowling figure by an Indian in South Africa.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen