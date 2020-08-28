Chappell said that Dhoni exceeded any expectations he had, and it may be possible that he exceeded his own expectations.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: There has barely been any international coach in the Indian cricket who was criticised as much as Greg Chappell, for his coached outbursts on some of the biggest names of Indian cricket in 2000s which reportedly hindered team’s overall performance.

However, former Indian head coach ended up putting the just retired MS Dhoni in the same line of stalwarts of world Cricket as Clive Llyod, Mike Brearley, Mark Taylor, and Ian Chappell. The former Australian batsman called Dhoni one of the most influential leaders of world cricket in the last 50 years.

Chappell was inducted as team India’s head coach months after MS Dhoni made his debut in team India, and said that ‘Dhoni is the best Indian captain’ he has seen.

“He is the best Indian captain that I have seen and I would put him in the highest bracket of captains and leaders in the game in my experience. He is up there with Michael Brearley, Ian Chappell, Mark Taylor, and Clive Lloyd as the most inspirational captains of the past 50 years,” Chappell was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Chappell admitted that Dhoni’s self-belief was something that made him to stand out among his peers, and hence liked to be deal quite directly.

“The outstanding feature was his self-belief. He stood out amongst his peers with his confidence and his directness. MS was not interested in ‘games’. He liked to be dealt with in a direct way and he responded in kind,” Chappell added.

Enjoyed Dhoni’s humour

Chappell said that Dhoni exceeded any expectations he had, and it may be possible that he exceeded his own expectations.

“I enjoyed Dhoni’s humour and cheeky manner. He was a good competitor who loved a challenge. I enjoyed challenging him to be the best player that he could be,” Chappell said.

MS Dhoni will captain Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to take place from September 19 in the UAE.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma