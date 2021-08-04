New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli has always been a headline maker whether it's his on-field performance or off-field activities. His great performance on the field has won millions of hearts and gained huge respect. Kohli, being a Punjabi boy, has a typical habit of opening about various incidents of his life.



Recently, Virat Kohli opened about an incident where he said that how he ended up paying 3 lakh rupees for watching the Kapil Sharma show. While elaborating about the incident, he said, 'When our entire team is free, everyone likes to sit together and watch Kapil Sharma's show.'



He further added that during his Sri Lanka tour, he was waiting at the international airport and was getting bored so he ended up watching Comedy Nights with Kapil. However, Kohli thought that he watched the entire episode on the Airport's Wi-Fi, but in reality, he used the cellular 3G data of his Indian mobile network.



Later the cricketer was under shock when his brother gave him a call and informed him that his mobile has exceeded the limit of 3 lakh rupees due to internet data usage.



Meanwhile, Kohli has also entertained the viewers on set by mimicking his fellow cricketers. Not only this, Kohli also shared that how hard it was for him in those initial days to make a girlfriend. The cricketer said, "pehli wali sabse slow bani thi. Uske baad toh..."



This is not the first time when the cricketer has opened up about such incidents. Earlier, he also revealed that there was a time when he was scared of Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli married actress Anushka Sharma back in 2017 and now the couple has been blessed with a baby girl whom they have named ‘Vamika Kohli’.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen