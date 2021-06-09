Sharma, who got married to Ritika Sajdeh in a star-studded wedding in December 2015, has a bad habit of forgetting things. He would forget valuable and important things like a passport, mobile phone and other things in the hotel room.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Did you know the Vice-Captain of the Indian National cricket team, Rohit Sharma, committed a ‘big’ mistake during one of his cricket tours, and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli made a huge deal out of it? Fret not! Here’s what happened.

Sharma, who got married to Ritika Sajdeh in a star-studded wedding in December 2015, has a bad habit of forgetting things. He would forget valuable and important things like a passport, mobile phone, watch, and other things in the hotel room or team bus while travelling.

However, the biggest mistake that he committed which made him stand embarrassed in front of Virat Kohli was to forget wearing his wedding ring. Yes, you heard it right Sharma narrated the incident himself in Gaurav Kapur’s show Breakfast With Champions episode in 2017.

Recalling the incident, Sharma revealed that he was newly married at that time and was running late to catch a flight. In the haste of reaching the team bus on time, he forgot his wedding ring in the hotel room, which he would take off while sleeping and wear in the morning.

“Naya naya married tha yar. I was newly married. Aadat nai thi pehenne ki (I didn’t have a habit of wearing it at all times). Naya naya shaadi hua tha, toh main nikaal ke sota tha. I’ve a very bad habit of getting up late and then rushing towards the airport. I always tell my teammates to give me a call or knock on my door (in the team hotel) before we leave for training or the airport. Uss din aisa nai hua. Main late hogaya aur nikal gaya. (That day, I got very late and left in a hurry),” Rohit recalled on the show.

Sharma added that it was after noticing the ring on Umesh Yadav’s finger, he realized that he had forgotten his ring in the hotel room. But by that time the entire team got to know and Virat Kohli made big news out of it. “Dheere dheere sabko pata chal gaya. Phir Virat Kohli ne bahut bada news bana diya,” Sharma told laughingly.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan