New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings bowler Imran Tahir, who is known for his fiery celebrations, has revealed he once ran out of the ground after taking wicket and ended up on the road outside it. In an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s Youtube channel, Tahir said that sheer passion for the game invokes his wild running celebration that that he has been doing that for 15 years.

“I call it pure passion. I actually don’t know where it comes from. Even in club cricket in England, 15 years ago, after taking a wicket and a brilliant catch, I ran. I actually ran out of the ground, on the bank, to the road. I had to walk back. I don’t know. It was funny, but that’s how it has been. I don’t know how people see it. There is no celebration plan. Every wickets is important,” Tahir said after the match.

Over three weeks into Indian Premier League 2020, Tahir has not played a single match for Chennai Super Kings even though he had taken most wickets in the cash-rich league last season.

During the interaction, Tahir cleared that he has no plans for retirement for the time being.

“I’ve only got this one chance. I got into cricket to earn for my family and me. I have to cash in as much as I can. If I work hard, why not? As lost as I can go. I want to be proud of myself. Oldest cricketer in the world,” he added.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja