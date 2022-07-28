Wheelchair Cricket World Cup To Be Organised In India, Decides DCCBI In AGM 2022

The Second Annual General Meeting of the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India, India's largest organization, which operates the Indian disabled cricket team and works for the disabled cricket players of the Pan India, was held at Hotel Amar in Agra. In this meeting, officials of 28 states of state-level institutions for disabled cricket players and all the officers of DCCBI from all over India were present.

In the meeting, it was decided to open a cricket academy at the district level and at the state level and a cricket academy at the national level for the training of disabled cricket players. An important decision has also been taken to organize the Wheelchair Cricket World Cup in India.

On this occasion, Haroon Rasheed, General Secretary, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India, said that the responsibility of the North India zone for conducting Divyangjan cricket systematically has been given to Nafees Siddiqui of Lucknow, the responsibility of the South India zone has been given to Shridhar Rayala from Hyderabad, the responsibility of West India zone has been given to Uttam Mishra from Nagpur, who also took the charge of Maharashtra and the responsibility of East India has been given to Mohammad Saleem of Bhilai. Apart from this, Sham Singh Langeh of Jammu has been elected as the Head of the Zonal Committee to handle these four parts.

Yogesh Shinde, Nagendra Singh, Yadvinder Singh Kheda and Chief selector Ashish Srivastava have been appointed to the selection committee. Ganesh Shah, Ramesh Sartape, Sridhar Rayala, Sameer Chauhan and Brijesh Dwivedi have been appointed to the technical committee. Ikrant Sharma, Vineet Kumar Pandey, Miss Divya and Islam Ahmed have been appointed to the legal committee. In the media committee, responsibilities have been given to Mukesh Sinha, Mohan Dwivedi, Prakash Kumar, Amarendra Kumar, Rahul Mehta and Ramlal Meghwal.

Apart from this, Mukesh Kanchan has been re-elected as Chairman, Haroon Rasheed as General Secretary, Ghazal Khan as CEO, Durgesh Sharma as Treasurer, and Garima Singh Thakurai as Joint Secretary of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India.

Ikrant Sharma as Chairman, as Joint Chairman Darshan Tushar Bhatt, Chairperson of Wheelchair Unit Sarvesh Tiwari, Joint Chairman of Wheelchair Unit Mukesh Sinha, Kanchan Sharma is elected as Joint Chairperson of Divyang Women Cricket Unit and as Joint Chairperson of Divyang Women Cricket Unit Shweta Sharma, Director Cricket Operations of Wheelchair Cricket Jitendra Joshi, Ramesh Sartape and Harish Kumar Choudhary have been named as Joint Secretaries. Suvro Joarder, Tikka Singh, Nitish Mishra have been elected as vice-presidents.