According to the report, former Indian shooter Shimon Sharif revealed that MS Dhoni had imported the Walther Rifle, which is the same model which, Abhinav Bindra, had used to win a historic individual gold medal at the Olympics in 2008.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian captain and star player Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket ending his 16-year-long career. The captain cool led the Indian team in winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, ICC T20I World Cup in 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Since his retirement on August 15, people have started to debate on the future course of the 39-year-old cricketer and are speculating about the professions Dhoni can pick after his stint at the cricketing field.

Regarding his future life, a report by news agency PTI is doing rounds in the media houses fuelling speculations about Dhoni picking up shooting after his retirement.

According to the report, former Indian shooter Shimon Sharif revealed that MS Dhoni had imported the Walther Rifle, which is the same model which, Abhinav Bindra, had used to win a historic individual gold medal at the Olympics in 2008. The model that he owns is LG300XT Walther Carbontec.

Here's a video which Dhoni tweeted in 2018 showing his shooting skills:

Shooting gun is much more fun than shooting ads pic.twitter.com/r7L2FyJJZD — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 14, 2018

(Official Twitter Handle of Mahendra Singh Dhoni)

Shimon Sharif, as reported by PTI said that Dhoni once sent a mail to him at 2 am enquiring about importing a rifle, and got it delivered at his Ranchi home. Dhoni is also a life member of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)

"I once got a mail late at night around 2 AM. As a requirement to import rifles when I asked for the full name and address, he replied within a few minutes with his full name along with his Ranchi address, that's when I realised it was him," former India shooter Shimon Sharif, who runs the portal indianshooting.com, said as quoted PTI.

"After he imported his Walther rifle he was in touch with me and exchanged several mails and even text messages. I had offered to help him to take up the sport but he was too busy then with all his cricketing commitments," Sharif said.

"He has had a love for guns and shooting since a very long time. Now that he is done with cricket, shooting could be his next sport. We have seen him visiting many shooting ranges. I have seen many professional athletes shifting to shooting after retiring from their sport and go on to become Olympic champions. Unlike other sports shooting and golf can be played till a very long time," Sharif added.

The Kolkata Police also shared a memory of Dhoni after he announced his retirement, on its Twitter handle in which captain cool can be seen practising shooting during a training session. Sharing the video, the Kolkata Police wrote, ''Sharing a brief clipping of MS Dhoni’s shooting practice at our state-of-the-art firing range at Kolkata Police Training School. This was three years back.''

Sharing a brief clipping of MS Dhoni’s shooting practice at our state-of-the-art firing range at Kolkata Police Training School. This was three years back.#MSDhoni#MSD#captaincool#MSDhoniretires pic.twitter.com/gu0HILVv7M — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile, on Monday, Dhoni’s longtime friend and business partner Arun Pandey had revealed what Mahi will do after retirement from cricket.

"One thing is for sure, he will be spending more time with the Army. He will also give time to his commercial ventures and other commitments. We will sit down soon and decide the way forward," he told PTI.

"In most cases, retirement does have an impact but not when it comes to Dhoni. His achievements are not individual, his achievements are for the team and for the country," he told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan