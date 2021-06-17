Dhanashree also praised the current captain of the India national team, Virat Kohli for his sense of humour and said it's always a great time with him.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: When it comes to cricket, Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is always in the front. Not only is she interested in cricket, she is also present to cheer Team India and RCB in the stadium. The young and smart lady often makes comments on the game as well.

Recently, Dhanashree said something really heartwarming about the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. While replying to a fan on Instagram Dhanashree described the “Captain Cool” with huge loads of praises.

A fan had asked Dhanashree what does she think about “Mahi Sir” and she said, “Legend, he is not a replacement, he is very humble and a source of inspiration to many”. This reply has made fans go gaga over Dhanashree.

Not only this Dhanashree also posted a photograph of Dhoni with her and Chahal. The recently married couple had once bumped into Dhoni in UAE where they had gone for their honeymoon. Dhoni was also present there with his entire family. Dhanashree and Chahal met Mahi’s wife Sakshi also and they all had dinner together. The photograph posted by Dhanashree was taken during that time.

The young lady had posted it on Instagram earlier also with the caption, “Extremely blessed ??…That’s all I can say…Thank you @mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r for a lovely dinner…Felt like home”.

For those who don’t know Dhanashree Verma is an Indian dancer, choreographer, and dentist. She is also known for her relationship with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The two made headlines in 2020 after the news of their engagement came out in the media. The couple got married in the same year on December 22.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan