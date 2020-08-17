With the fans getting curious about the mighty Thala’s future plans, Dhoni’s longtime friend and business partner Arun Pandey has finally revealed what Mahi will do after retirement from cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Legendary cricketer and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement, ending his 16-year-old sensational career in which he won two world cups and a champions trophy for the country.

The 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who last donned the blue jersey against New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019, announced his retirement via a post on Instagram, thanking his fans for their support.

With Dhoni retiring from the Gentlemen’s Game, his fans are now wondering what the 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman would do in the second innings of his life. With the fans getting curious about the mighty Thala’s future plans, Dhoni’s longtime friend and business partner Arun Pandey has finally revealed what Mahi will do after retirement from cricket.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Pandey said that the former Indian Captain – who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army -- would like to spend more time with his unit in the Army now. Dhoni had also trained with the Parachute Regiment for more than a month, following the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss.

"One thing is for sure, he will be spending more time with the Army. He will also give time to his commercial ventures and other commitments. We will sit down soon and decide the way forward," he told the news agency.

Insisting that Dhoni’s brand value won’t reduce after retirement, Pandey said that they have signed up with 10 new brands which is a long-term thing and it will keep on increasing as “the former skipper is a youth icon”.

"In most cases, retirement does have an impact but not when it comes to Dhoni. His achievements are not individual, his achievements are for the team and for the country," he told PTI.

About Dhoni’s retirement and IPL:

Talking about his retirement, Pandey told PTI that Dhoni’s announcement would come on Independence Day as it is a “special day for the Army”. He, however, noted that the T20 World Cup postponement was surely a factor as he planned for it.

"I was aware that he would do it soon but did not know the exact timing. Anyway, it was for him to decide. He had started IPL preparations but it was postponed and then the T20 World Cup was postponed, he thought to be mentally free," PTI quoted Pandey as saying.

Meanwhile, Pandey also informed that Dhoni will likely play the IPL for another two or three seasons. "He will play for at least a couple of years, if not more. He will be more mentally free now that he is retired. The T20 World Cup postponement was definitely a factor in his retirement," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma