New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The hype of India and Pakistan matche is always high as the two sides only get to face each other during ICC tournaments due to the political situation between the two countries. Last time, the two sides had faced each other during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England with India beating Pakistan by 89 runs through the DLS method.

The two sides would now face each other on October 24 during the Super 12s of the ICC T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and as expected, friendly shots are being fired ahead of the clash. Recently, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took a dig at his friend and veteran Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar and said that his country has "no chance" of beating their arch-rivals at the ICC T20I World Cup.

"I have told Shoaib Akhtar that what is the point of playing against us? You should just give us a walkover. You will play against us, lose again and get disappointed. What's the point? Shoaib Akhtar, there's no chance. We have a very solid team, a very strong team. It will blow your team away," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Pakistan are yet to defeat India in a World Cup -- both T20I and ODI -- game. In seven games at ODI World Cups, India have 7-0 record against their arch-rivals. Similarly in the T20I World Cups, India have a 4-0 record in five games while the Men in Blue won a match in a bowl-out competition in 2007.

The two sides would now face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on October 24.

Here's the squad of both teams for the T20I World Cup:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

Reserve players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shoaib Malik.

Travelling reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

