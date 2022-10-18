'What Is BCCI's Problem': Former Pakistan Batter Express Anger Over Jay Shah's Comment To Shift Asia Cup 2023 To A Neutral Venue

The call to shift the Asia Cup 2023 to a neutral venue by the Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah didn't go well with Pakistan players and fans. Pakistan is the host for the next year's continental cup but Shah on Tuesday confirmed that India won't travel to the neighbouring country and the competition will be played at a neutral venue.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue," Shah said to the media on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Shah has been given the second term as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary in the Annual General Meeting of the Indian board in Mumbai. He was elected unopposed to the post.

Former Pakistan legendary batter Saeed Anwar openly criticized the BCCI's decision to refrain from visiting Pakistan for the Asia Cup and said next year's ODI World Cup should be played at a neutral venue if India can't travel to Pakistan. India are scheduled to host the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Anwar further mentioned that all teams are visiting Pakistan to play international cricket and even participate in Pakistan Super League then what is BCCI's problem.

When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year.#PAKvIND #Cricket — Saeed Anwar (@ImSaeedAnwar) October 18, 2022

Pakistan journalist Abdul Ghaffar also shared his thoughts along the same lines as Anwar. As per him, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should urge ICC to shift the 2023 ODI World Cup to a neutral venue.

"If Pakistan not play 2023 World Cup in India it will be a huge problem for BCCI & Even ICC have to rethink as WC without Pak & Pak India match will be Zero & also Sponsors can also sue BCCI, he added.

If India not tour Pak then PCB should rethink about 2023 World Cup — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) October 18, 2022

Pakistan have the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The last time Pakistan visited India was in 2016 to play the T20 World Cup following last-minute approval from their country's government. On the other hand, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 when they travelled to play the Asia Cup.