'What A Win': Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Laud Women In Blue For Defeating Pakistan In Women's T20 World Cup Clash

India star batter Virat Kohli has lauded Harmanpreet Kaur-led side following their seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

Chasing 150, Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls while Richa Ghosh struck a scintillating 31* off 20 balls studded with two sixes and as many fours to power their side over the line with an over to spare.

Taking to Twitter Kohli congratulated the Women in Blue for taking giant leaps ahead in every tournament.

"What a win from our women's team against Pakistan in a high pressure game and a tough run chase.

"The women’s team is taking such giant leaps ahead with every tournament we play and it’s going to inspire a whole generation of girls to take up the sport and take women’s cricket higher and higher. More power to all of you. God bless," Kohli tweeted.

(1/2)What a win from our women's team against Pakistan in a high pressure game and a tough run chase. pic.twitter.com/W98jFZhNUf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 12, 2023

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar also praised the Indian women's team for starting their campaign on high in the coveted event.

"Watched the game with Anjali & Arjun and we thoroughly enjoyed cheering for our Indian Women’s team. A good start by Shafali, Jemimah paced her innings beautifully along with a good burst from Richa towards the end. Wonderful to see India win AGAIN! #INDvsPAK," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Watched the game with Anjali & Arjun and we thoroughly enjoyed cheering for our Indian Women’s team.



A good start by Shafali, Jemimah paced her innings beautifully along with a good burst from Richa towards the end.



Wonderful to see India win AGAIN! 🇮🇳🏏💙#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ruF3LKrXAw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2023

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and posted 149/4 in 20 overs at Newlands in Cape Town. Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof scored 68 not out while Ayesha Naseem added a blistering 25-ball 43* and increased the scoring rate in the final over of the innings.

For India, Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with 2-21 in her four overs.

India will next take on West Indies at the same venue on Wednesday, February 15.