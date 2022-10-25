West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons Steps Down After 'Unfathomable' T20 World Cup Exit

Phil Simmons has stepped down from the post of West Indies head coach after the 'unfathomable' exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, Cricket West Indies announced on Tuesday.

Two-time world champions West Indies were ousted from the T20 World Cup as they failed to qualify for the Super 12 round.

Simmons' last assignment will be the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia from November 30 to December 12.

Nicholas Pooran-led side only registered a solitary win against Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup qualifier in Group B and failed to advance to the Super 12 stage of the marquee event.

“I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well. It’s disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn’t turn up. We weren’t good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play-out without our involvement. It's unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers," Simmons said in a statement.

“From a personal perspective this is not a knee jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies Head Coach at the end of the Test series against Australia. It is earlier than hoped for, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made. Of course, as the President has pointed out, we will also carry out the necessary review into our World Cup campaign," he added.

Simmons was at the helm in 2016 when West Indies won their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title defeating England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Earlier this year he guided the team’s fortunes in their hard-fought 1-0 Test series win over England on home soil to capture the Richards-Botham Trophy and in June a Test series victory against Bangladesh in their last outing.

“I must say I have enjoyed aspects of the unique challenge that being West Indies Head Coach provides and the unwavering support of my Management Team. There remain some exceptional individuals within CWI who I firmly believe will continue to work in the best interests of West Indies cricket,” Simmons said.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt thanked Simmons for his service and said: “On behalf of CWI I want to thank Phil for his hard work and dedication to West Indies cricket, most recently in his role as Head Coach. Phil is a proud West Indian, with high ideals and has never lacked motivation in guiding our younger players on and off the field of play. He brought valuable experience and stability at a very important period of transformation, including the most challenging environment of the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”