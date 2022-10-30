'We're A Little Poor In The Field, We Gave So Many Chances': Rohit Sharma After Loss Against SA

India suffered their first loss in the ongoing T20 World Cup as South Africa beat them by five wickets in Group 2 Super 12 encounter at Perth Stadium on Sunday. Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma said his side's fielding was not up to the mark and gave too many chances in the match.

In the low-scoring game, India had the chance to do the turnaround till the last over but poor fielding snatched the win away from them. India's fielding icon Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch in the deep off Aiden Markram while Rohit himself missed the simple run-out opportunity in the match.

India had a great start, defending 134, as Arshdeep Singh's fiery spell reduced them to 49/5 at one point. But the partnership between David Miller and Markram stole the game away from India.

"We expected that the pitch will have something in it. We knew that there'll be a lot of help for the seamers, that's why it wasn't an easy target to chase. We fell a little short with the bat. We fought well, but South Africa were better today. When you see that score (40/3 in 10), you'll always think you're in the game. That was a match-winning partnership from Markram and Miller. We were a little poor in the field, we gave so many chances and we weren't clinical. We were just not good enough. The last two games, we were pretty good in the field," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Rohit further heaped praises on Miller and Markram who played knocks of 59* and 52 runs respectively to put their side over the line.

"We couldn't hold our chances, we missed a few run-outs. We need to keep our heads high and take a learning from this game. I've seen what happens with the spinners in the last over, so I wanted to go the other way. If I can finish Ash, I just wanted to make sure that the seamers are bowling the right overs. You have to use it at some point. With the new batter, it was the perfect time for him to bowl. Miller played some good shots as well," he added.

India will next take on Bangladesh in their penultimate Super 12 match in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2.