Will Take The Call After Reaching Australia: Rohit Sharma On Bumrah's Replacement For T20 WC

India skipper Rohit Sharma has made it clear that experienced pacer Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the upcoming T20 World Cup will be announced after reaching Australia as they would get a better understanding of the conditions out there.

Former cricketers and pandits of the game are busy naming their replacement for India's premier pacer in absence of clarity from the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI). Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup earlier this week and BCCI stated that it will "soon" announce a replacement for him.

"Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has the experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we'll find it out there," Rohit said in the post-match presentation after the conclusion of the third T20I In Indore.

It is imminent that India will back experienced Mohammed Shami in absence of Bumrah as the former is present in the squad as a reserve player. It is also likely that either Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj will be pulled into the squad as a standby player.

On Tuesday, India lost the final match of the series by 49 runs owing to a batting collapse as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were rested for the game.

However, India clinched the T20I series 2-1 to win their first-ever shortest format series against South Africa.

"As a team, we said it at the beginning no matter what happens about the result, there's always room for improvement. Even if we do well in all three departments, want to keep getting better," Rohit said.

India's bowling remains a concern for them despite playing two T20I series' against World Champions Australia and South Africa. Pacers are losing too many runs in the death overs for the side which is shifting the momentum of the game towards the opponent.

"Areas of concerns, we have to look at our bowling, what more options we can find in the powerplay, middle and death. We were playing two quality sides, have to go back and see what better we can do. It will be challenging and we need to find answers, still working towards that," the opening batter said.

"Guys need lot more clarity in terms of what they want to achieve and it's my job to make sure it happens. We want to continue to keep doing that," he added.

Talking about India's T20 World Cup squad Rohit said, "Lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, which is why we wanted to go early. Play on some bouncy pitches in Perth and see what we can do there. Out of the 15, only 7-8 have been there before, so wanted to make an effort to go there early. We've organised a couple of practice games."

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.