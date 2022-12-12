We Will Try To Be Aggressive And Brave: KL Rahul Ahead Of 1st Test Against Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh captains KL Rahul and Shakib Al Hasan pose for photos during the Test Series trophy unveiling at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, in Chattogram on Monday. (ANI Photo)

After losing the ODI series by 2-1, India are geared up to take Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, commencing on Wednesday, December 14. Ahead of the first Test, India stand-in skipper KL Rahul made it clear that Men in Blue will play aggressive and brave cricket with the red ball.

Rahul has been appointed as the skipper in place of injured Rohit Sharma, who has been nursing his thumb injury in Mumbai and is likely to join the team for the second Test.

"We won't go in with any set mindset. Yes, there is a certain history of a venue, you look at the numbers and take some pointers from that. At least for us we will go there and try to be aggressive and brave, try and get a result," Rahul said during the pre-match press conference.

"The game is played over five days so it is important to break it down to smaller targets. In every session, the demands would be different but one thing is sure that you are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side," he added.

The two-match Test series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) qualification where India is at fourth place with 52.08 percentage points while Australia (75 percentage points) and South Africa (60 percentage points) are placed first and second.

Sri Lanka are placed at third spot with 64 percentage points. The top two teams will play the WTC final at the Oval in London in June, 2023.

"There is a Test championship (final) qualification so we will also have to be aggressive. We know where we stand and what we need to do to qualify for the final," the skipper said.

"Each day, each session we will assess what is required for the team in that particular moment and give our best," he added.

When asked about England's way of playing aggressive Test cricket, the opener said, "As cricketers, I don't think it is reckless cricket. They have certain mindset, they thought about it, they back their players and the players are doing the job for the team, so it doesn't matter how you have done it. Cricket is changing, there is no set way of how this game needs to be played."

Rahul further added that he enjoyed watching two Test matches between England and Pakistan.

"To watch these two matches between England and Pakistan has really been interesting. I am really enjoying watching Test cricket being played like that, a very fearless, taking the game on.

"But each team has its own way. All teams can learn a thing or two from the teams that are doing well. You can't always have the same approach. You turn up according to the conditions," he said.

Rohit's Injury Update

The right-handed batter provided an update on Rohit's injury and said the team is hopeful of his return for the second Test.

"Rohit is an important player for us. He is an experienced player and captain of our team. He is someone that the team will really miss but we hope he can recover quickly and comeback for the second Test," Rahul said.