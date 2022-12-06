We Will Create More Impact In The Coming Games: Shikhar Dhawan

Ahead of the second ODI against Bangladesh, India opener Shikhar Dhawan has full faith that the team will bounce back in the must-win game after going 1-0 down in the three-match series.

In the low-scoring thriller, India lost the first ODI by one wicket on Sunday.

"This is not the first time we have lost the first game in a series. This is quite normal, we know how to bounce back from these situations. We're very, very confident," Dhawan said on the eve of the second match.

"We have analysed where we need to improve. Surely, we will create more impact in the coming games. We are very positive and in a good space, we are looking forward to it," he added.

Dhawan, who failed to score big in the first match, is working on his sweep shot and reverse hits. He had a net session practicing these shots with coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday.

"It's good to practice more. These shots will come handy in these conditions. Even in the World Cup in India where spinners will make an impact, those shots will be helpful. I always enjoy playing them. It's good to practice more in these conditions," Dhawan said.

Commenting on all-rounder Washington Sundar, Dhawan heaped praises on the left-handed batter and his potential of becoming "great" in international cricket.

"He has been performing really well since the time he came back. Even in New Zealand he had an amazing knock and bowled really well. He's a very good all-rounder, quite an impactful off-spinner and lower-order batter," Dhawan said.

"I'm sure the more matches he plays, he's going to get more experienced. He already had a very stable mindset. I'm sure he'll do great in the cricket world and for us," he added.

Talking about India's rivalry with Bangladesh, Dhawan said: "The rivalry is always there with any team but with Bangladesh, they are quite emotional people.

"They really enjoy and play with great intensity. It's good fun, makes us more intense as well and keep us on our toes. It brings the best out of us," he added.