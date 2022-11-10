You Can't Teach Anyone How To Handle Pressure: Rohit Sharma After T20 World Cup Exit

India and England players come out to stand for their respective national anthems prior to their semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Following his side's ten-wicket loss to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made a huge statement on his teammates saying that 'you can't teach anyone how to handle pressure' as many of them played in IPL playoffs.

Top knocks from openers Alex Hales (86*) and Jos Buttler (80*) powered England to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia at Adelaide on Thursday.

"Pretty disappointed how it turned out today. We batted well at the back end to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball, we could not turn up today. When it comes to knockout stages, it's all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well. You can't teach anyone to handle pressure. When these guys play the playoffs in the IPL and all that, those are high-pressure games, and they're able to handle it," said Rohit during a post-match presentation.

"We were nervy to start with, but you got to give credit to their openers, they played really well. I thought it swung a bit in the first over, but not from the right areas. We know the runs are scored square of the wicket, we were aware about it. When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh, it was a tricky one. I thought we held our nerve and kept executing our plans. Could not do that today," added Rohit.

With this, England are set to clash against Pakistan for the summit clash.

Put to bat first by England, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket.

Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each.

Chasing 169, England put pressure on Indian bowlers right from the first over. India did not have any answer for the onslaught brought by Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*). England chased the total with all ten wickets in hand with four overs to spare.

Hales (86* off 47 balls) was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match'.

(With ANI inputs)