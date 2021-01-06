India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday opened up on the reports of the team's reluctance to play the fourth test in Brisbane owing to strict security protocols.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday opened up on the reports of the team's reluctance to play the fourth test in Brisbane owing to strict security protocols. In a virtual press conference ahead of the third test, Rahane conceded that being confined to a hotel can be challenging at a time when normalcy has returned outside, though the team is not at all annoyed with the safety protocols put in place.

"We are not at all annoyed but yes there are some challenges in quarantine as life in Sydney is completely normal. We are not at all annoyed and we know what is our priority here," Rahane said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Later in the press conference, Rahane added: "As I have said earlier, the quarantine life is definitely a challenge, especially after knowing that life is Sydney is normal but the players are stuck inside their room. But it is okay. We know how to handle it. We are prepared for any kind of situation. As a team, we just want to do well, starting from tomorrow, be in the moment and play some good cricket. So that's what we are just focusing on," Rahane said.

A source inside the Indian team had told Cricbuzz that the squad has shown reluctance to travel to Brisbane for the final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy due to the mandatory 14-day Quarantine requirements.

"If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," the source said.

Responding to the report, the state's Health Minister Rose Bates said, "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come."

