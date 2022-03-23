New Delhi/Mumbai | Aalok Sensharma: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday said the franchise "backs everyone to be an X-Factor" and hopes to add another Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in its bag. At a virtual press conference here, Mahela said the newcomers and the youngsters need to learn from the senior group of the team.

By senior players, Mahela referred to skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, and Suryakumar Yadav, who have been associated with Mumbai Indians from a long time and were retained by the franchise in the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Meanwhile, Mahela, who is regarded as the most successful coach in the history of the IPL, stressed that the youngsters need to "go out and express and enjoy their cricket." The 44-year-old, however, said that Mumbai Indians would stay in present and focus on one game at a time.

"Well, I think pretty much we back everyone to be an x-factor... that's how we keep it up in the team. We have a senior group who has delivered, contributed over the years for the success of the franchise, especially in the league games... and pretty much they will try and contribute the same way. They know their responsibilities," Mahela replied to Jagran English when asked about the team's X factors.

"We acknowledge what we have achieved in the past and there's a lot of learnings from there. But for us, the next game is the most important thing... so, we will just focus on that and move on and build the new team and the new way forward with that. So, not going to think too far ahead and not going to think too far back as well," he added.

'I will open with Ishan'

During the presser, MI skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that he would open along with explosive wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan in the tournament. He also provided an update about Suryakumar Yadav's injury and said he will join the team after getting clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"Surya is at NCA at the moment, he is recovering well, he will be here soon and I can't give you his availability now, whether he will be available for first game or not, but we are trying to get him as soon as possible, once we have the clearance from the NCA," said Rohit.

The five-time IPL winning captain also said that Mumbai Indians will have no "added advantage" of playing their games in Mumbai as several players in the team are "relatively new".

"Only myself, Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), (Kieron) Pollard, Ishan (Kishan), (Jasprit) Bumrah have played in Bombay a lot. Others have not played, so there is no such thing as added advantage," the 34-year-old said.

"We all are playing in Bombay after two years, we have not played a single game in Mumbai, in fact the other franchises have played in Bombay last year, we didn't get to play, so no advantage," he added.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewlad Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, and Basil Thampi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma