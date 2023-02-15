WC Winning India Coach Makes Startling Revelation On Master Blaster, Says 'Sachin Tendulkar Was Deeply Unhappy...'

Former India coach Gary Kirsten is among the most admired personalities in Indian cricket. One of the main architects of the 2011 50-over World Cup triumph, Kirsten enjoyed an incredible rapport with seniors and youngsters alike during his coaching period. However, there was an instance in 2008, where he felt that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was not enjoying his cricket and was looking to retire.

"Sachin was probably a stand out for me because he was deeply unhappy at the time that I joined the team. He felt he had a lot to offer, but he wasn't enjoying his cricket and he was at a time in his career when he felt may be he should retire. It was important for me to connect with him and make him feel that he had a massive contribution to make to the team and his contribution was more than what he needed to do."

The 55-year-old also extensively spoke about the former captain MS Dhoni as they changed the landscape of Indian cricket. He even added that Sachin eventually starting enjoying his cricket.

"Any coach would want a group of players playing for the name on the front of the short and not the name on the back of the shirt. India is a tough place with such a hype around individual superstar and you often get lost in what your own personal needs are. And Dhoni meanwhile was standout as a leader as he was so focused on the team doing well he wanted to win trophies and have great success with the team and he was very public about that. And that pulled a lot of other guys into line and quite simply Sachin started enjoying cricket as well. He just played for the love of it he felt that he could make a contribution to the greater cause." he explained.