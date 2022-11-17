'Way To Go Forward': Ravi Shastri On Hardik Pandya-Led T20I Team

A revamped team India led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya will start their first assignment against New Zealand on Friday. After India's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup, it will be the young side which will challenge experienced Blackcaps in their backyards as senior players including regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul among others have been rested for the tour. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Men in Blue should focus on young talents as it is the 'way to go forward' in the T20Is.

In absence of regular faces, the likes of Umran Malik, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan will wear the Indian jersey after months-long hiatus.

"As they have picked the young team now, it's the new captain at the helm, it's the way to go forward. Teams have to evolve after setbacks. You've to learn from your setbacks rather than keep brooding over it. When I see this young team that will step on the ground tomorrow, it's a unit which has a lot of talent, and plenty of match-winners. It's up to the boys now to catch the bull by horns now, grab that opportunity and make the most of it," Shastri said while replying to Jagran English query on Thursday.

Further, talking about the two candidates for captaincy in white-ball cricket, Shastri sees no harm in Pandya at the helm in T20I for India looking at the tight schedule.

"For T20 cricket, there is no harm in having a new captain. Because the volume of cricket is such that for one player, to play all three formats of the game is never going to be easy. If Rohit is already leading in Tests and ODIs, there is no harm in identifying a new T20I captain and if his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it," the former all-rounder added.

When asked about India's playing XI for the first T20I against New Zealand, former India pacer Zaheer Khan replied to Jagran English question: "There's definitely four seam options should be available looking at the conditions and over the years what we've seen in New Zealand. Most of the pitches will assist fast bowling and that should be the base thought process. Pick the five bowlers and maybe four seamers are going to be must-have in your line-up.

"How you're going to plan with a new ball while batting is something which is going to be of top-most priority. You got to consolidate at the top, not just focus on playing the format but also understanding the conditions and understanding the par-total on the particular pitch as quickly as possible to set the target," he added.

The veteran pacer picked young speedster Umran Malik as his favourite bowler for the tour.

"It will a good exposure for youngster Umran. So, looking at the conditions and how it can really groom you as a bowler, Umranis the someone who hasgot a great opportunity in hand through this tour," Zaheer said while replying to Jagran English question.

Shastri also heaped praises on Umran and added, "He is one of the fastest bowlers in India and you saw what happened in the World Cup where genuine pace rattled opposition, whether it was Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Anrich Nortje. So, there is no substitute for genuine pace. Even if you are defending small totals so this is an opportunity for Umran, hopefully, he will learn from this exposure."

The India tour of New Zealand can be watched live and exclusively on Prime Video from November 18-30. The telecast for T20Is (on November 18, 20 and 22) will begin at 11 AM, and for ODIs (on November 25, 27 and 30) it will begin at 6 AM.