Sony Sports India this week released the preview of a highly anticipated sports documentary based on India's historic win against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Despite starting out with a shattering eight wicket loss in the first Test at Adelaide, India ended up defeating the Australians 2-1 to take home Border Gavaskar series.

India were bowled out at its lowest ever total of 36 runs in their second inning of the Adelaide Test match that had led to massive flak for Virat Kohli’s men both on and off the social media. India then won the second test, drew the third and went on to win the fourth test.

Releasing the preview, Sony Sports India captioned the video, “Presenting a story with Team India orchestrating moments never felt before in cricket, doing the impossible, conquering the Gabba Fortress.. A story of DownUnderdogs - India's Greatest Comeback”. Sony Sports announced that the full documentary will release on January 14 on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 channels.

Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari share insights in documentary

The documentary features Indian cricketers Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj. While Vihari played a 23 runs knock off 161 balls to make Melbourne Test a draw, Siraj took a total of 13 wickets in the series. Legendary Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar as well as ace cricket expert Harsha Bhogle also feature in the documentary.

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke, along with Aussie cricket stalwarts Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh as well as England’s Michael Vaughan also share the huffs and puffs that went on in the world of cricket during the course of Border Gavaskar trophy that India won.

