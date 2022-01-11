New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Off-spinner Washington Sundar has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. As per a Cricbuzz report, Sundar has tested positive and is now a doubtful starter for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting January 19.

India is slated to play a 3 match ODI series with South Africa from January 19 and Washington Sundar was named for the India ODI and T20I squad for the same. The 22-year-old spinner was to travel to Cape Town along with other members of the ODI squad but it is now doubtful if he will take the flight to South Africa at all.

"He tested positive some days back and it has been decided that he will not travel with the squad," Cricbuzz reported quoting an office-bearer on Tuesday. The report further suggests that as of now BCCI has not named a replacement and there is no information if they will do so.

It must be learned that Sundar's ouster will be a major blow for the Indian ODI squad as many other players such as Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja are also not available at the moment.

Furthermore, It will be a personal loss to Sundar as has been in top form in the domestic circuit over the past two seasons. He would have wanted to make the best out of the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul would be leading the side in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma. Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer would be looking to impress if they get the opportunity.

India squad for ODI series vs South Africa: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

Posted By: Ashita Singh