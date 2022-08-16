Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of India Vs Zimbabwe ODI Series Due To Shoulder Injury

Washington Sundar's return to international cricket has been delayed once again after the 22-year-old all-rounder sustained a shoulder injury during a 50-over game for his county side Lancashire. Due to this injury, Sundar has been ruled out from the upcoming three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Zimbabwe.

"Yes, Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Zimbabwe series. He has suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during the Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford. He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy," a source from the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Sundar arrived at the international stage with a bang, scoring match-winning fifties against Australia and England in Tests. However, the last 12 months have been tough for the spin bowling all-rounder from Tamil Nadu, who has repeatedly got injured.

His injury saga started in July last year after he fractured his finger while batting for Combined Counties against the Indian team during a warm-up game. That injury forced him to miss the entire domestic season.

Sundar might have thought to make a comeback in January 2022, but was forced to miss the white-ball series in South Africa after testing positive for the novel COVID-19 infection. He also missed the home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka in February and March, respectively, because of a hamstring injury.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the talented all-rounder split his webbing and missed out on five games for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"You feel for Washi. Such a talented guy. Somehow or the other, the rub of the green isn't going his way. He needs some luck. The latest injury is a freak one as he was just about to play for India in a week," another official privy to the development told PTI.

Sundar, 22, has played 4 Tests, 4 ODIs and 31 T20Is in his brief international career so far.