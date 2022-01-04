Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of 'corruption' and said once he was given the choice to leave when he raised his voice against it. Addressing the media after announcing his decision, Hafeez revealed that the biggest disappointment in his career was PCB allowing players charged with "match-fixing" to play for the country. "Such players should not be allowed to represent Pakistan," Hafeez said.

"To me, the biggest disappointment and hurt of my career was when I and Azhar Ali took a principled stand on this issue, but we were told by the board chairman that if we don't want to play, fine, but the concerned player will play," Hafeez told reporters, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Hafeez also clarified that his decision of retirement was not influenced by the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's remarks who had earlier advised Hafeez and Shoaib Malik to retire from international cricket. The 41-year-old all-rounder said he holds no grudges against Raja.

"No, I had started thinking about my retirement since the 2019 World Cup but my wife and some well wishers convinced me to carry on. But I had started thinking about since then," Hafeez said. "As far as what Ramiz said or felt that is his opinion and I have always respected critics and my way has been to go out on the field and give reply to them. I have no hard feelings towards anyone in the board," he added.

Further, Hafeez also talked about his illustrious career from taking part in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is for Pakistan. He said he is retiring from international cricket without any regrets. "My journey of pride representing came to an end and I m proudly retiring from international cricket with great satisfaction and joy. Thank u all for 18 years of support. Maintaining highest level of pride and dignity always is my most valuable achievement. Pakistan Zindabad," said the all-rounder.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha