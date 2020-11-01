IPL 2020: Dhoni managed to score just 200 runs in the tournament at an average of 25 and his best score was 47 not out.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings on Sunday ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign with a nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. While this was the first time when CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs, their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a particularly bad season.

The 39-year-old veteran wicket-keeper batsman, who is considered as one of the best finishers of the game, failed to fire for Chennai Super Kings when it mattered the most as the "Dhoni magic" didn't work particularly. IPL 2020 is the also the worst IPL season for Dhoni, the batsman as he scored just 200 runs at an average of just 25. His highest score in IPL 2020 was 47 not out.

Here's a look at Dhoni's performance as a batsman in IPL over the years:

2008 - 414 runs

2009 - 332 runs

2010 - 287 runs

2011 - 352 runs

2012 - 358 runs

2013 - 461 runs

2014 - 371 runs

2015 - 372 runs

2016 - 284 runs

2017 - 290 runs

2018 - 455 runs

2019 - 416 runs

2020 - 200 runs

Not only in batting, but Dhoni's captaincy also didn't work in the tournament as the Chennai Super Kings just won six games from their 14 matches. The maverick was often criticised by former players and cricket pundits over his decision. Dhoni's move of not supporting the youngsters in the squad was also criticised by fans and former cricketers.

While Dhoni didn't have a great season, the 39-year-old has announced that IPL 2020 will not be his last season. However, he has hinted that he might step down as captain because it is time to "hand it over to the next generation".

"You won't want to be in a dressing room that is not really enjoying cricket. You want to keep coming up with new formulas and new theories, but if the dressing room atmosphere is not happy, it becomes very tough. A lot depends on what the BCCI decides on the auction. We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next ten years," Dhoni said on Sunday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma