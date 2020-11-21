In 16 appearances in Indian Premier League 2020, Suryakumar Yadav scored 480 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 145. This was the third IPL season where he scored over over 400 runs. He is the only uncapped player to have scored over 2000 runs in IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday opened up about not being picked for India's limited-overs squad for the Australian series despite another strong performance in the Indian Premier League. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Yadav said he was disappointed to find his name missing again and that it was was difficult to take his mind off from that dejection.

"Frankly, I was expecting to be selected this time. I was a bit disappointed when i found my name missing. I could not even train that day and it was difficult to take my mind off that dejection. Even Rohit Sharma asked me if I was disappointed and I told him I was," Yadav said in the interview.

"But never mind. I will wait for my chances. There is a lot of time to show my cricket abilities and make my case stronger for a national call-up. I hope I can score big in domestic games and then do well in the next IPL to catch the attention of the selectors," he added.

In 16 appearances in IPL 2020, Yadav scored 480 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 145. This was the third IPL season where he scored over over 400 runs. He is the only uncapped player to have scored over 2000 runs in IPL.

The thirteenth edition of IPL concluding on November 10, with Mumbai Indians winning the cash-rich league for the record-extending fifth time. Yadav's has been instrumental in guiding his team to IPL titles for two consecutive seasons.

