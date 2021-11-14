New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With the end of the ICC T20 World Cup, Indian cricket will be witnessing a lot of changes. Besides Virat Kohli's stepping down as T20 Captain and Ravi Shastri as the head coach, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday announced that former Indian batsman VVS Laxman will head the National Cricket Academy (NCA) replacing Rahul Dravid.

Laxman will take over from his former batting colleague Rahul Dravid, who was recently appointed as chief coach of the Indian team following the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure.

Laxman has already quit his role as a mentor of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad and will also not be part of any commentary panel or write columns for newspapers to avoid conflict of interest clause violation. It is understood that Laxman's appointment will come into effect before the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 4.

Laxman had initially declined the BCCI's offer as he was reluctant to shift base from Hyderabad as the NCA job will require him to stay in Bengaluru for a minimum of 200 days. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket -- Laxman and Dravid -- will now work in tandem as the BCCI wants smooth coordination between the India chief coach and the NCA head. As part of his job, Laxman will also oversee preparations of the India U-19 and 'A' teams which are pathways to the senior level.

Sourav Ganguly has always spoken about the need to have former cricketers in the system to help the game grow. And as BCCI President he worked towards getting Rahul Dravid to agree to become the head coach of the Indian team.

Earlier, BCCI sources, as quoted by ANI, had said not just the BCCI chief, but even secretary Jay Shah and other senior officials want Laxman to take up the NCA role as the BCCI has in the last few years seen the NCA head work closely with the Team India head coach.



