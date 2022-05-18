New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India legend VVS Laxman - which is currently heading the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru - might be appointed as the head coach of the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, according to several media reports.

India are set to play South Africa in their backyard next month. Besides, they will also tour England for a one-off Test next month. Looking at this, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will once again select two teams.

While head coach Rahul Dravid will travel with the Test team to England, Laxman will coach India for the T20Is against South Africa. In addition to that, he will also travel with the team for the T20Is against Ireland.

"We now have a warm-up game against Leicestershire on June 24 before the Birmingham test. Rahul Dravid and the team will leave on June 15th or 16th. We will be asking VVS (Laxman) to step in for India South Africa T20s and Ireland T20s," Insidesport quoted a BCCI official as saying.

This will not be the first time when the BCCI will select two teams with different support staff. Last year in July, they did something similar after appointing Dravid as India's head coach for the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka, while Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli were in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Meanwhile, South Africa on Tuesday announced its squad for the upcoming five-match T20 tour of India, which will kick start in New Delhi on June 9, followed by matches in Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bengaluru (June 19). The 16-member contingent will be led by Temba Bavuma as South Africa make a return to international T20 cricket for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup in late 2021.

South Africa's full squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, and Marco Jansen.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma