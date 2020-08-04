Vivo has pulled out as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League for this year's tournament amid the ongoing tensions between India and China following the border skirmish. ﻿

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Vivo has pulled out as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League for this year's tournament amid the ongoing tensions between India and China following the border skirmish.

The development comes after the IPL Governing Council's Sunday decision to retain the Chinese company as the tournament sponsor suffered massive backlash on social media in view of the recent incidents at the Indo-China border.

The thirteenth edition of the cash-rich event will be played in United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10 in view of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Following the standoff at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June this year where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, the Indian government stepped up the offensive against China, banning a host of Chinese apps, including TikTok, Helo and UC Browser.

Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh in June. The BCCI had promised to review the deals in the aftermath of the violent showdown.

Forced out of India due to rising COVID-19 cases, the IPL will allow unlimited COVID-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe.

Vivo India had bagged the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years in 2017 for Rs 2199 crore, committing to pay the league approximately Rs 440 crore every season. The Chinese mobile-manufacturer had replaced soft-drink giants PepsiCo to enter the title sponsorship.

The development now puts the cricket board in a tizzy as it will now have to look for a new sponsor at these times of coronavirus crisis which has left most of the companies suffering finacially.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta