New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell on Friday responded to Virender Sehwag's jibe over his poor performance in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, saying it is not new for him to hear such comments from the veteran Indian cricketer.

In an episode of his Youtube show 'Viru ki Baatein', Sehwag had referred Maxwell as a '10-crore cheerleader' who was on a "highly paid vacation". Maxwell brushed aside the criticism, saying he was fine with Sehwag's "outspoken" remarks.

"It is okay. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that is fine. He is allowed to say whatever he likes. He is in the media for such statements, so that is fine. I deal with that and move on and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag," Maxwell said, as quoted by The West Australian.

"I think i am better equipped with dealing with these sorts of things now. I think in hindsight it was a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity. This year has certainly been a massive test of it," he added.

In 13 appearances in IPL 2020, Maxwell scored only 108 runs at an average of 15.42. Kings XI Punjab failed to qualify for the playoffs owing to a series of defeats in the first half of the tournament. Mumbai Indians had won IPL 2020 for a record-extending fifth time after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the finals.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja