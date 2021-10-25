New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated Virat Kohli-led by 10 wickets on Sunday, many cricket fans were quick to take the streets of Pakistan to burst crackers. However, interestingly, Some firecrackers were also burst in India following Pakistan's historic win.

To which, Virender Sehwag has reacted and took a jibe at the hypocrisy of the cricket fans after they violated the cracker ban rule of the nation.

“Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan's victory. Achha (okay) they must have been celebrating the victory of cricket. Toh (then), what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun, saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai (Why the hypocrisy? Everyone remembers to impart knowledge only around this time),” tweeted legendary Indian opener.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021

The tweet from Sehwag came in after Pakistan on Sunday, brought to an end India's near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Intent on breaking their run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game. Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare.

Babar Azam and Rizwan slammed match-winning half-centuries in the match and Afridi got the better of Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3) before the speed merchant removed an on-song Kohli for 57 in the 19th over. Afridi bagged 3 wickets and leaked 31 runs against Team India.

Pakistan on Sunday in a historic match defeated India for the first time in T20 World Cup and unjinxed their losing streak.

Posted By: Ashita Singh