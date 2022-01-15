New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli stepped down as Test Captain of Team India on Saturday, ending an era of a successful tenure in the leadership role for Indian Test Cricket. The development comes four months after Kohli stepped down from T20I captaincy following he was replaced by Rohit Sharma as ODI captain during South Africa tour.

After being ousted as the ODI captain, the 33-year-old on Saturday decided to completely give up the leadership role.

Kohli walks away as most successful Indian test captain

With 40 wins, 17 defeats and 11 Draws in 68 matches that Kohli captained Team India in, he walks away as India’s most successful test captain, miles ahead of MS Dhoni (27 wins in 60 matches) and Sourav Ganguly (21 wins in 49 matches).

Under Kohli, India recorded a historic overseas Test series win against Australia with an unassailable 2-1 lead against England with one match to go. Kohli also guided India to the final of inaugural World Test Championship final along with first ever Test win at Centurion in South Africa last month.

Kohli world’s fourth most successful test captain

With 40 wins in 68 test matches, Kohli also stands among the best in the world as test captain after South Africa’s Graeme Smith (53 wins in 109 test matches), Australia’s Ricky Ponting (48 wins in 77 test matches) and Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 test matches).



Very proud of Kohli’s outstanding career as Test captain: Cricket fraternity reacts



Former Indian cricketers took to Twitter and acknowledged the kind of ‘impact’ Kohli had on Indian Test Cricket as whole. Veteran cricketer Wasim Jaffer pointed out that when Virat took over as Test captain, winning an overseas test series was an achievement and now losing one is seen as an upset.

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022

Not the news which I wanted to read but you have done some amazing job as a leader to #IndianCricketTeam be proud of yourself @imVkohli — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 15, 2022

It’s been a remarkable journey King Kohli @imVkohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave your all and played like a true champion each time. May you grow from strength to strength! Onwards and upwards 👊🏻💯🔥 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli last captained test team in the just concluded South Africa tour in which visitors faced a setback, losing test series against South Africa 2-1.

