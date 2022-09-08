'What A Lovely Sight': Virat Kohli's 71st International Hundred Sets Internet On Fire

Virat Kohli smashed his much-awaited 71st international century and powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday.

This was Kohli's first international century after more than two years and also his maiden hundred in T20 Internationals. With this century, Kohli has equalled Australian great Ricky Ponting in the list of most international hundreds. The former India captain is behind batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the list with 100 international tons.

As captain Rohit Sharma was rested, Kohli was promoted to opening the batting with stand-in skipper KL Rahul. After a rollicking opening stand of 119 off 76 balls, Kohli accelerated amazingly from 59 off 40 balls to get his next 72 runs off just 21 balls. His unbeaten 122, laced with 12 fours and six sixes, a mix of classic and brutal cricket shots at the same time, came at a strike-rate of 200, which is also the highest score by an Indian men's batter in T20Is.

Kohli looked in sparkling touch, with an inside-out loft over extra cover being the standout to reach his fifty in 32 balls. Kohli brought up his maiden T20I century in 53 balls with a six pulled high over deep mid-wicket for six.

Soon after Kohli's century, many former cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian star.

@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli You totally deserved it🔥 Immense respect for such a brilliant innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/H1EVC1N86A — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli will always be a champion cricketer. 💯 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 8, 2022

Welcome hundred by #ViratKohli after a long time. Well batted. #AsiaCup2022 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 8, 2022