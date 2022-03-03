New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian captain and one of the finest batters in the world Virat Kohli will be achieving the milestone of playing 100 matches in the longest format when Team India takes on Sri Lanka on February 4. Kohli will become the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests.

Kohli was slated to play his 100th Test during the South Africa series earlier this year, but as fate would have it, he will reach the milestone in India itself with a 50 per cent crowd in attendance at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.

The batting maestro hailed as the chase master, earlier this year stepped down from Test captaincy, but it was not before the batter left a lasting legacy as a captain in the longest format of the game. The 33-year-old, who is responsible for creating a crop of fast-bowlers that can help the side take 20 wickets in any condition, will now be hoping to have a good run with the bat in all three formats of the game.

Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test captain (68) and he also holds the record for most Test wins by an Indian captain (40). Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh have won more matches than Kohli as captain in Test cricket. Kohli had first led the side in Test cricket in 2014 against Australia. His last game as captain was the Cape Town Test in South Africa, which India lost by seven wickets.

Filling the shoes of MS Dhoni was not going to be easy, but Kohli quickly cemented his position as one of the best thinkers the country has seen in Test cricket. The leadership also brought out the best in Kohli and it saw the batter register seven double-centuries in the longest format of the game.

Kohli also holds the record for scoring most Test centuries (20) as India captain. It was under Kohli's leadership that India was crowned the number one Test team in the ICC Rankings for a continuous period of 42 months from October 2016 till early March 2020. Kohli has most Test wins at home for India as captain. India's victory against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium last year was Kohli's 24th Test win at home.

How players are wishing Kohli:

Legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag shared their best wishes to Virat Kohli as the former Indian captain will play his 100th Test match in Mohali on Friday.

"I remember the first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007. You guys were playing the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia and that's when there were certain players in the team who were discussing you. This is one player to watch out for, achhi batting kar leta hai (he can do good batting)," Tendulkar said.

"To be able to play one is great, to be able to play 100 is a fantastic achievement. It's an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of," said India head coach Rahul Dravid.

"Virat has had a great journey. Starting from 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached, is an exceptional achievement. On behalf of BCCI, and also as a former captain and a former cricketer who has played 100 Tests and more, I wish him all the very best," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. "Mein toh kehta hoon. Haazme ki goli, tyohaar mein Holi aur batting mein Kohli, poore Bhaarat ko pasand hai," said Virender Sehwag.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan