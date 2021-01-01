Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed 2021 with an intimate dinner party with Hardik Pandya, his wife Natasa Stankovic and few other friends.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed 2021 with an intimate dinner party with Hardik Pandya, his wife Natasa Stankovic and few other friends. Kohli, who is in India for the birth of his first child, shared images of the dinner party on Instagram, showing the two couple posing at the table at his home along with their friends.

"Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness, and good health. Stay Safe! Happy New Year 2021," Kohli captioned the image.

Pandya shared the same image with the caption, "A get together with friends to bring in the year. All duly tested and safe. Happy New Year to you all."

Pandya's wife Stankovic also shared a photo with her husband from the dinner party, captioning it, "Happy New Year."

Kohli is in India to attend the birth of his first Child later this month. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane is leading the side in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Pandya was part of the squad for the T20I and ODI series against Australia. He was instrumental in the team's T20I series win. India will face Australia in the third test from January 7.

