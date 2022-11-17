Virat Kohli Visits Kainchi Dham With Wife Anushka And Daughter Vamika | See Pics

India star batter Virat Kohli along with his actor-wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika visited Kaichi Dham in Nainital Uttarakhand on Thursday to get the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba.

Kohli and Anushka were spotted at the temple in the morning with their daughter and offered their prayers. The visit was kept secret as everyone got amazed by their presence.

Kohli is currently enjoying some time away from cricket after the high-pressure T20 World Cup in Australia. The right-handed batter was the most run-scorer in the showpiece event with 296 runs including four half-centuries. His best knock came against Pakistan where he led his side to victory with a magical knock of 82* from 53 deliveries.

Senior players including Kohli, India skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested for the New Zealand tour and even the entire coaching staff has been given break after the showpiece event where India made a semifinal exit after losing to New Zealand.

Without Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan will lead the squad in T20Is and ODIs respectively. Whereas, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman has been given the charge of head coach for three T20Is and as many ODIs by the Indian cricket board.

The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.

Kohli will be seen in India colours in next month's Bangladesh tour. India will tour Bangladesh to play three ODIs and two Tests, commencing on December 4.