Virat Kohli's Viral Video Requesting Fans To NOT Record Him Should Not Be Missed, Watch

Virat Kohli clicked a picture along with his fans during his visit to Rishikesh. (Credits: Twitter/CricCrazyJohns)

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli is one of the most followed cricketers of these times. His fans do not spare a single opportunity to get his glimpse on and off the field. Ahead of the Test series against Australia, former India captain Kohli visited Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The photos of the couple's Asharam trip have gone viral on social media, in which Virat and Anushka can be seen seeking blessings at the Ashram. In another video, the 34-year-old can be seen requesting fans to not record him as he is surrounded by them. Check out the video here:

Virat kohli suffering from success 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/PDfE7vtu5H — Ameee ♥ (@kohlifanAmeee) January 31, 2023

Earlier, Kohli also visited Vrindavan with Anushka and daughter Vamika before the ODI series against Sri Lanka this month.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old village-turned-villa that was renovated and turned into a boutique property.

The two dated for a few years before they parted ways but, cupid stood by their side as they eventually tied the nuptial knot and became parents to their daughter Vamika in 2021.

The Test series against Australia, which will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship, is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.