New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli will step down from Royal Challengers Bangalore captaincy after the end of Indian Premier League 2021, the franchise announced on Sunday. RCB took to Twitter to announce the decision. Kohli, who is one of the most high-rated players in the league, will continue to play for the RCB.

"This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I will continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," the RCB tweet quoted Virat Kohli as saying.

"It has been a great and inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise," Kohli said in an official statement.

The 32-year-old Kohli earlier announced that he will quit the India T20 captaincy to manage the immense workload that he has been enduring as an all-format skipper and his decision to leave the leadership role in franchise cricket is part of those efforts.

Kohli added that the RCB family remains close to his heart and he will "only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket".

Kohli has not been at his peak as a batsman in Tests, a format which he adores.

For close to two years now, Kohli hasn't scored a long-form century and made 563 runs at 26.80 in 12 Tests during this period.

While announcing his decision to quit the national T20 captaincy, he had stated that he was taking the step to manage his workload better.

"Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers and has been a true asset to RCB. His impeccable work ethic and leadership skills have been phenomenal. We respect and support this decision and would like to thank Virat for his incredible contribution to the RCB leadership group. He has left an indelible mark on the franchise and will continue to be a senior member of the team," said Prathmesh Mishra, RCB Chairman.

Virat Kohli has led RCB since 2013

Kohli was inducted into the RCB squad in 2008 when the league came into existence and started leading the side in 2013. He has not managed to win the IPL title even once but was never removed from captaincy due to his immense brand value.

Kohli has been enduring a tough phase in which he has gone without a Test century in two years and perhaps the decision will help focus on the longest format of the game.

He has managed 563 runs at 26.80 in 12 Tests during this period. Kohli has played 199 IPL matches and scored 6076 runs so far with five hundreds.

He had his best IPL season as a batsman in 2016 when he claimed the Orange Cap with 640 runs averaging an astonishing 81.

The highest-paid cricketer in the IPL, Kohli was the first to be retained by his franchise ahead of the 2018 players auction.

(With agency inputs)

