New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Amid the speculations of a leadership change in the Indian cricket team, captain Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will be stepping down as the T20I captain after the completion of the T20 World Cup in UAE but will continue to lead the side in ODIs and Test cricket. Kohli’s announcement paved the way for Rohit Sharma to captain the Indian team in the shortest format.

The flamboyant star batsman announced his decision in an Instagram post, in which he cited his immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for the last five to six years, as the reason behind his decision to quit the T20I captaincy.

"I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for the last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli said in his statement.

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi Bhai and also Rohit, who has been an essential part of the leadership group...," the 32-year-old added.

Talking about King Kohli’s records as T20I captain of India, the ostentatious player has played 90 T20 Internationals scoring 3159 runs with 28 fifties. Out of the total, he captained India in 45 games winning 27 and losing 14. He has a winning percentage of 65.11.

Under Kohli, India has played 95 one-day internationals (ODIs), winning 65 games with a win percentage of 70.43, while in Tests, Kohli had led India in 65 matches, winning 38 of them with a win percentage of 24.61.

Kohli is ahead against his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni in winning percentage in T20 internationals. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, India had played 72 T20 matches winning 41 matches and losing 28 with a winning percentage of 59.28 per cent.

Kohli also became the first India captain to register T20I bilateral series wins in South Africa (2-1) and England (2-1) in 2018 followed by New Zealand (5-0) and Australia (2-1) in 2020.

However, Virat Kohli is behind Rohit Sharma when it comes to captaining the team in T20Is. This could also be the possible reason why Kohli has stepped down from the T20I captaincy. Although he has led India in fewer games than his teammate. Under Rohit, India has played 19 matches winning 15 of them and losing 4 with a winning percentage of 78.94 per cent.

Kohli has also scored the most T20I runs by an Indian skipper and with 1502 T20I runs, he is second among captains with the most runs in T20Is. Kohli was also the quickest to 1000 T20I runs as a captain, reaching the milestone in just 30 innings.

As skipper, Kohli is at the top of the list for most fifties registered in the format with 12, followed by Babar Azam (11), Aaron Finch (11), and Kane Williamson (11).

With Kohli’s announcement to step down as the captain of T20I, his fans started trending KingKohli on Twitter with netizens hailing his records as the captain. Many also hailed his decision to step down at the right time.

The T20 World Cup starts on October 17 in UAE with the final to be played on November 14 in Dubai. India and Pakistan will be locking horns on October 24 in a group-stage encounter in the T20 World Cup.

