Virat Kohli has opened up about his paternity leaves for the first time and his return in between the test series against Australia, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has even granted paternity leaves to Virat Kohli to be with his wife to witness one of the most beautiful moments of a couple's life. Recently, the cricketer opened up about his paternity leaves for the first time and his return in between the test series against Australia.

In a virtual press conference held on Thursday, Kohli said that he had already planned to be with his wife Anushka Sharma and informed about his decision to the selection committee.

"The decision was made before the selection meeting that I will be flying back before the first Test. It was purely based on the fact that there was a quarantine period in both ways. I wanted to be back in time to be with my wife for the birth of our first child," the Indian skipper said.

The Indian captain said that this is going to be a very, very beautiful moment and he does not want to miss it and he said, "It is very, very special and a beautiful moment in our lives and that was the reason for my decision that was communicated to the selectors."

He further said, "It can be a very intimidating experience if you are not ready mentally and (not have the) skills. In every sport they are very tough, the crowd can be tough on traveling players, and rightly so. But, if you perform well, you get a lot of respect. As a sportsman, I am a big fan of it. The stadiums are amazing, always a nice tour full of challenges."

On the other hand, Anushka has been grabbing headlines as she is flaunting her baby bump and netizens are going gaga over her pregnancy look. On the work front, she was last seen in the film Zero in which she was starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma