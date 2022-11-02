Virat Kohli Spends Time With Out-Of-Form KL Rahul In The Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash | Watch

India's Virat Kohli interacts with KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of the match against Bangladesh at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. (ANI Image)

Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli spent time with out-of-form opener KL Rahul during the team's training session ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup tie against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

In a video of the practice session that went viral on the internet, Kohli was seen mentoring KL Rahul and advising him about his shot selection. Kohli was also seen helping Rahul get his front-foot press right, a problem that has cost him in the T20 World Cup so far.

Kohli was seen watching Rahul’s batting in the nets ahead of India’s upcoming T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

According to a report published in PTI, Kohli was seen explaining Rahul about his trigger movement which was taking his front foot towards the off stump and pressing the ball forward. This is the reason which has resulted in KL Rahul’s early dismissals.

The Kartnataka opener has been facing a tough time with the bat in this tournament so far with scores of 4, 9 and 9 in the three matches played by India in Super 12s till now.

In his time at the crease, Rahul's been overtly cautious in the middle, and hasn't shown much footwork, as seen from his dismissals so far: chopping on to his stumps against Pakistan, trapped lbw by an incoming delivery against the Netherlands and nicked tamely to first slip against South Africa.

On the eve of India's match against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, head coach Rahul Dravid stated that they are completely backing Rahul to come good, and that the team think-tank has no concerns over the form of their first-choice opener.

"In these (tough) conditions, maybe we can afford him a little bit of time. As I said, we completely back him, we have no concerns about him. We know that when he gets going and I have seen it against a top-class Australia attack couple of weeks ago, I know the impact this guy can make. I know with him and Rohit in my mind, I have absolutely no doubt that who's going to open for us," said Dravid in the pre-match press conference.

Dravid was confident that the right-handed opener will rediscover his groove as the race for the semifinals heats up.

"I think he is a fantastic player; he has a proven track record and has done really well. I think he has been batting superbly. These things can happen in a 20-20 game. It has been tough, not been that easy for top-order batters. This tournament has been challenging. I think he was superb in the practice game against Australia," Dravid said.

"We know his quality and ability, he is very well-suited for these kinds of conditions and pitches. He has got a good all-round game and has a very good back-foot game which is very much required in these conditions. We are pretty confident and happy with the way he has been hitting it," he added.